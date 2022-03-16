WEBB CITY, Mo. — There are a lot of changes on the way for an area organization that helps keep students fed when they aren’t in class.

Webb City Cares is about to get a new look. It’s a busy time inside the small structure that’s been home to Webb City Cares, which is that school district’s version of Bright Futures.

With spring break coming up next week, Director Jesse DeGonia says sacks that will be taken home by food insecure students later this week will be filled with a little extra content, because kids need to eat, regardless of whether they’re in school or not.

“So on our extended breaks like spring break we send home extra food items in our snack packs, so we’re sending home either 13 or 14 items this week including jars of peanut butter and sleeves of crackers,” said DeGonia.

Usually there are only ten items per bag sent home on typical weekends. But by putting more in this weekend’s bags means they’ll need donations to get them through the last nine weeks of school after spring break.

But the small structure that’s served as home for the program over the last 11 years is on borrowed time, he says it’s going to be bulldozed after the end of school. With Webb City Cares as well as Students Services moving into the Old American Legion building on Main Street.

“Not only will this building give Webb City Cares a lot more room, it will allow them to do things in this building they haven’t been able to do in their old building,” reported KSN’s Stuart Price.

“There’s also going to be large meeting rooms; so we do poverty training’s, we do an appreciation breakfast, we do parent’s nights. We’ll be able to do those activities in the new building because we have a lot of additional space in that building to utilize,” added DeGonia.

In case you’re wondering, the American Legion is moving just a few hundred yards away into a brand new structure on Main Street.

DeGonia says the plan is to have the move completed in time for the start of the next school year in the fall.