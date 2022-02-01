WEBB CITY, Mo. — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Webb City Schools bus driver and damaging a bus.

Sometime Tuesday morning a man exited his vehicle on the Webb City high school parking lot and approached a bus. The man then broke a window on the bus and attempted to assault the driver with kids still inside.

The man was stopped before he could enter the bus however, and was later apprehended. Webb City Schools thanked the driver in a Facebook post for keeping the students safe during the confrontation.

The school district says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to parents. Authorities are not releasing the man’s name at this time but have currently charged him with Assault and Property Damage.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.