WEBB CITY, Mo. — A handful of bridge projects are currently underway in Webb City



Three bridges were damaged last month after what city officials are calling a “strange rain.”

Three inches fell in a matter of minutes on one night. It caused major backflow on all three, the 7th Street bridge, the one on Broadway, and the one on Zora.

“The 7th St. Bridge is done. We’ve completely finished it. The Broadway Bridge is drivable. It’s not unsafe, it’s just deteriorating on the north side and we want to fix that before it gets worse. It’s really kind of strange because, especially the Broadway Bridge, it’s been there probably for 100 years and never had damage like that,” said Carl Francis, City Administrator, Webb City.

Francis says the construction for all three bridges could total as much as $50,000.

All of the projects will be finished by the end of the summer.