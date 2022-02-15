WEBB CITY, Mo. — 2021 crime numbers are showing fewer calls for help in Webb City.

Uniform Crime statistics are down by more than 100 reports, dropping from 545 in 2020 to 438 last year.

Nearly every individual crime category reported was down, including assault, rape, stealing, and vehicle theft. Burglary was the only increase, with three more cases in 2021. But car wrecks were up about nine percent, a jump of 26 accidents.

“There is a lot of increased traffic from last year. Last year a lot of people didn’t drive as much. This year they’re driving out a little more,” said Webb City Police Chief Don Melton.

General calls for service increased in 2021, totaling 12,573 for the year.