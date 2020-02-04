WEB EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cream for Dairy Queen Coming to Webb City

Did you hear the scoop? A Dairy Queen franchise is coming to Webb City.

“Dairy Queen is a wholesome family restaurant and you make memories there,” says General Manager Brian Hankims.

The restaurant is at 604 South Madison in Webb City, next door to a Dollar General.

“The public has been saying they’ve been wanting one for a long time, Hankims explains, “They use to have one many years ago and its something we’re actually glad and proud to bring it back.”

Believe it or not, employees say the process of building the franchise took about 90 days.

The inside is expected to look similar to the Dairy Queen in Joplin on East 32nd Street and South Connecticut Avenue.

“It’s gonna be a brand-new store so its gonna make the community give a little bit more pride back to it,” Hankims says.

All good things come to those who wait. March 11th is the predicted opening date. According to Hankims, there will be a ribbon-cutting and deals for customers to enjoy.

“I’ve been at Dairy Queen since I was 16-years-old,” Hankims adds,

“The smile whenever I hand an ice cream out to a young child, just seeing that is great.”

Dairy Queen is hiring employees for its Webb City location. Interviews begin next week.

