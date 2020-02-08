WEB EXCLUSIVE: ArtCon 2020

The Neosho Arts Council hosts its second ArtCon at Carver Elementary School. Visitors came together on February 8th to see comics, cosplay and pop culture come to life. The public met professional actors, comic book artists and YouTube creators.

“There are a lot of nerds out there, a lot of geeks that love Sci-Fi, art, video games and all of this amazing stuff,” explains YouTube host Justin J.P. Pool.

Pool hosts the comedy talk show called “Egotastic FunTime!” He was invited to answer the public’s questions about YouTube as well as be a part of a panel with a podcaster named Joey from “Pop! Goes the Culture”. They debated which digital art platform is better: YouTube or podcasts.

“People want to escape, dive into their hobbies and met other people that want to do the same,” Pool says.

It was Pool’s first time at ArtCon. He was amazed by how many people in the Four States Area are interested in things related to comic books and Sci-Fi.

“These are more about the comics and not about selling movies and tv shows that are coming out,” Pool expresses, “It’s about actually diving into the stuff that people have loved for years.”

The President of Neosho’s Art Council, Sarah Serio, strives to preserve the arts in the Neosho community.

“We see the connection between pop culture art and comic book art with the fine arts,” Serio says, “You wouldn’t have a comic book if you don’t have someone drawing.”

More than 800 pop culture fans came to ArtCon before 1 p.m. Some guests even dressed up in their favorite cosplay attire.

“The people who are creating costumes from scratch, we see that connection between cosplay to theatre and costuming and the fine arts that are there,” Serio conveys.

For many, ArtCon gives people a safe space to share with others their love of pop.