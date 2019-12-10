WEB EXCLUSIVE: A County Courthouse Christmas

Christmas in the Four States lets the rich history behind local county courthouses shine through, providing a festive touch on the beautiful detail of the buildings! Here’s just a few of the several courthouses in our area from the heart of Southeast Kansas, to the hilly Ozark Mountains in Southwest Missouri.
KANSAS
Cherokee County — Columbus, Kan.
Crawford County — Girard, Kan.
Labette County — Oswego, Kan.
MISSOURI
Barton County — Lamar, Mo.
Jasper County — Carthage, Mo.
McDonald County — Pineville, Mo.
Newton County — Neosho, Mo.