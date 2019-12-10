WEB EXCLUSIVE: A County Courthouse Christmas

The rich history of the Four States shines through with holiday decorations.

Christmas in the Four States lets the rich history behind local county courthouses shine through, providing a festive touch on the beautiful detail of the buildings! Here’s just a few of the several courthouses in our area from the heart of Southeast Kansas, to the hilly Ozark Mountains in Southwest Missouri.

KANSAS

Cherokee County — Columbus, Kan.

Crawford County — Girard, Kan.

Labette County — Oswego, Kan.

MISSOURI

Barton County — Lamar, Mo.

Jasper County — Carthage, Mo.

McDonald County — Pineville, Mo.

Newton County — Neosho, Mo.

