JOPLIN, Mo. — A local weaving group is teaching new members about its craft.

This afternoon the “Fiber Folks Rigid Heddle Weaving Group” held its monthly event at the Joplin Public Library.

The group helps Rigid Heddle loom beginners get started and has advanced weavers.

“You have a sense of accomplishment. You can make things for the community. You can make baby blankets. you can make blankets for the homeless. You can make gifts for friends, towels, placemats, table runners, pillows,” said Debra Horner, Rigid Heddle Weaving group.

The fiber guild will be hosting a membership drive at the First Community Church of Joplin from 9a.m. to 3p.m. on Saturday June 25.

The event is open to the community and people can try looms, crocheting and other items for free.