WCPD receives federal grant for the first time in nearly 25 years

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding from the U.S. Justice Department.

The grants are through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program. Webb City is one of 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation to receive funding.

The more than $300,000 grant will cover 75% of the salaries for three new officers for three years. The city would have to cover the remaining 25%, as well as maintain the salaries for a fourth year.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton says this is money the department applies for every year, but it’s the first time it’s received it since 1996 — when he was first hired.

He says the department will work with city leaders to decide how to move forward, especially since the grants don’t cover any of the equipment, vehicles or uniforms the officers would need.

Melton says he’s excited to be awarded the funding, they just need to figure out how to put it to best use.