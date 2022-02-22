WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was a special Tuesday at Webster Elementary in Webb City.

The 2nd grade team organized a glow party for the entire grade to celebrate 2-22.

Kids worked on “Two’s-day” themed packets and learned at different activity stations under the glow of blacklights. And at 2:22 P.M, they held a schoolwide dance party.

“We just thought, through COVID and all of the crazy of the year, we would start a glow party for our kids, and get them excited to learn again. And “Two’s-day” only happens one time, and so since they’re here with us on a Tuesday in 2nd grade, we thought we would make it the best day ever,” said Miranda Smith, 2nd Grade Teacher, Webster Primary Center.

Teachers bought the blacklights with a grant from the PTO.