WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local police department is getting ready to launch a new traffic safety effort, thanks to some outside funding.

The Webb City Police Department will soon add two new speed trailers in town. To this point, they’ve had just one, which officers say has been in high demand.

A state grant is paying for the project, which is just one part of a larger strategy to slow traffic down.

“And along with that we do increase patrols around the speed trailer to try to enforce the readings that you see,” said WCPD Chief Don Melton.

Residential neighborhoods are most likely to see the additional speed trailers, where impatient drivers often exceed lower speed limits.

The grant for the project came in at a total of $5,800.