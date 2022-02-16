WEBB CITY, Mo. — Gear upgrades are in the future for those who protect and serve in Webb City.

Grant funding will outfit two new patrol cars at the Webb City Police Department.

It’s from the Jasper County “Law Enforcement Sales Tax” — totalling nearly $26,000. That will cover the costs for all the extras that equip a patrol car for official duty.

“Lights, siren, push bumper, prisoner partition. And then the other stuff that goes in it – the computers, the cameras, the console with the siren controller and the radios,” said WCPD Chief Don Melton.

The department is also benefitting from some extra federal funds. That $4,800 will pay for a new round of tablets used for writing “e-citations” — or electronic traffic tickets.