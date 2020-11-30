Ways to properly dispose an American flag according to the Carthage VFW post

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Do you know how to properly dispose of your American flag? The Carthage VFW post says it is very important to retire your flag correctly.

On November 28th, 2020, the Carthage VFW post held their flag retirement ceremony, retiring 197 flags.

Organizers say the ceremony is the proper way to retire a flag and the end of their usual life.

The U.S. flag code states the preferred way to retire a worn, torn, or faded American flag is by burning. The flags are received from throughout the community and once the VFW has collected enough, they dispose of them properly.

VFW post Senior Vice Commander Todd Eriksen says the flag will always have a special meaning to him.

It’s something that I served under, something that even once I got out of the service, it means even more to me now, especially hanging out with all these veterans. It shows America. Todd Eriksen, Senior Vice Commander (Carthage VFW Post)

Eriksen says they would rather you properly dispose of your flag through their ceremonies than throw them in the trash.

If you like to dispose of your flag through the VFW, we’ve provided their contact information on fourstateshomepage.com