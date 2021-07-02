Ways to celebrate Fourth of July without fireworks

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day without shooting off fireworks.

If you have a family member that is unable to watch firework displays or have pets that get stressed for loud noises, you might be looking for ways to celebrate.

Some ideas your family can enjoy are:

Backyard BBQ – Have a BBQ and have a small gathering with close friends and family! Try some of these Fourth of July recipes for your picnic.

Family vacation to a monument or national park – There are many monuments with historical relevance such as the Liberty Bell, Mount Rushmore and places in Washington D.C.



FILE – This March 22, 2019, file photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial before a crowd of thousands. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Make crafts with your family – If you’re hanging by the pool or in the backyard celebrating with friends and family, you might want some creative craft ideas. Good Day NWA provided some helpful craft ideas to help celebrate.

Take a bike ride! – Northwest Arkansas is known for its trail systems. Try taking your family on a quick bike ride and visiting a park for a picnic. Northwest Arkansas Trails offers a list of over 200 miles of biking trails in the area.

Visiting a lake for boating or fishing – There are plenty of fishing and boating spots in Northwest Arkansas like Lake Atalanta, Lake Fayetteville and Beaver Lake.

Be sure to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s website to learn how you can acquire a fishing license.

Watching a patriotic movie – To add on to your backyard ideas, screen a patriotic movie in the backyard using a projector or head indoors and grab some popcorn. Here are some popular July 4 movies: