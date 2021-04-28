Waynesville man gets seven years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – A 32-year-old Waynesville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to online court documents, Shawn Michael Hall is subject to possible probation after evaluation by the Department of Corrections during a 120-day “shock time” incarceration.

Hall pleaded guilty to the charge in March and was sentenced last week by Judge John Beger in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

A probable cause statement in the case indicates Hall had solicited and then uploaded to the Internet files showing explicit images of a 13-year-old female in December of 2018.

