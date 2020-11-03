Watered Gardens to Hold 7th Annual Evening of Hope at Home

JOPLIN, Mo. — A special annual event is returning to a local outreach center.

Watered Gardens will be hosting its 7th Annual Evening of Hope, but this year they will be changing things up from past celebrations.

Event Description:

Evening of Hope is an annual event designed to thank friends of Watered Gardens Ministries for their partnership as well as introduce the mission to new friends! While COVID-19 hasn’t stolen our hope or stopped our annual event, Evening of Hope will look different this year while still maintaining the key components.

We will be broadcasting a 30-minute ministry presentation on television and online from all four campuses featuring virtual tours, testimonies of shelter guests, Forge students, and Worth Shop partners. Local television talents Howie Nunnelly and Kate Kelley will also be conducting interviews with businesses and churches that will share why they support the ministry.

We are offering a spectacular online auction which is open now through event night until 8:30 pm. These decorations of trees, wreaths, and centerpieces are the perfect opportunity to get into the mood of the holiday season. Check it out: www.wateredgardens.org

Watered Gardens Ministries serves the local Church in its mission to help the poor. We envision the local Church boldly engaged with the poor and homeless relationally responsibly and compassionately for the transformation of life. Watered Gardens is a privately funded ministry in operation since June of 2000.

Dates & Times:

Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 with virtual tour/testimony broadcasting at 5pm on KSNF-TV, 6:30pm on KOAM-TV, and 7:00pm on FOX-14. The show will also be live streamed on the Watered Gardens Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

