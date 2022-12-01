JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.

However, Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says there is one particular age group they need help finding gifts for.

“We’ve actually have had some generous donors providing some good toys, some good new toys for the younger ages, but we really do need toys or gifts for teenagers who are notoriously hard to shop for,” said Gamble.

For more information on how and when to donate those items, you can follow this link here.