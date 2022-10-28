JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need.

Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year.

“I will say that the biggest need we end up needing is actually gifts for the teenage years, so any kid in the teenage years usually we have a less of that than some of the other stuff but all gift possibilities are welcome,” said Doug Gamble, Outreach Center Director, Watered Gardens Ministries.

Those interested in helping can find more information here.