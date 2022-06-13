ORONOGO, Mo. — Water and sewer rates are going up in Oronogo.

Monday evening, the city’s Board of Aldermen approved a 3% increase on its water and sewer bill. It is the first rate hike the city has seen in 5 years.

“With the increased cost of fuel, wages, and supplies, and with the advice of our advisors on our sewer and water, they advised us to raise our rates at least a minimal amount to help cover our costs, because we are at an inflationary time and we have to keep up with our costs,” said Charles Wilkins, Oronogo Mayor.

Residents will see the increase on their June 20th bill.