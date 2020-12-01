WATCH: Sarcoxie Liquor Store Burglary; SPD Asking for Info

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie Police are looking for additional information on a suspect that burgled a liquor store.

Around 4:00 A.M. Saturday an unknown person brandishing a hammer entered Mazoo Liquor in Sarcoxie by breaking through the glass door.

Once inside, the burglar uses the hammer to smash and infiltrate a gaming machine.

The suspect was able to get away with somewhere between $100-$200 after the ordeal.

The entire encounter was captured on CTV in the store which you can view below:

If you have information on this incident you can contact Sarcoxie PD on their non-emergency hotline at (417)-548-3500 or email them at policechief@sarcoxiemo.com