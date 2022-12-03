WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blow through Kansas, many towns on the west side of the state are getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
KSN SkyView video:
KSN SkyView photos:
Road closures
Dust is not the only thing blowing across western Kansas, there is also smoke from grass fires. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Twitter which covers southwest Kansas, sent out a tweet at 4:58 p.m. saying, “K-25 is closed from the U.S. 40 junction south to Leoti. A grass fire is near the highway and visibility is limited due to blowing smoke. Please avoid the area.”
Stay safe
If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe:
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.
- While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
- Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.
- A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor to prevent crashes.