WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blow through Kansas, many towns on the west side of the state are getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.

KSN viewer videos: KSN viewer photos: Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Alaine Heiman)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Alaine Heiman)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Danica Spangler)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Danica Spangler)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Danica Spangler)

Western Kansas dust storm seen west of Colby on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Taylor Strong)

Western Kansas dust storm seen west of Colby on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Taylor Strong)

KSN SkyView video:

KSN SkyView photos:

Western Kansas dust storm seen on the Garden City SkyView camera on Dec. 2, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Western Kansas dust storm seen on the Colby SkyView camera on Dec. 2, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Western Kansas dust storm seen on the Colby SkyView camera on Dec. 2, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Have photos or videos that you would like to share with us?

Send them in an email to news@ksn.com!

Road closures

Dust is not the only thing blowing across western Kansas, there is also smoke from grass fires. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Twitter which covers southwest Kansas, sent out a tweet at 4:58 p.m. saying, “K-25 is closed from the U.S. 40 junction south to Leoti. A grass fire is near the highway and visibility is limited due to blowing smoke. Please avoid the area.”

Road closure (Courtesy: KDOT)

Stay safe

If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe: