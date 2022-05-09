JOPLIN, Mo. — As temperatures warm, more motorcyclists will be back on the pavement enjoying the ride. But, they can sometimes be hard to spot by other drivers.

With the recent rain finally letting up and the temperature rising, you’ll start seeing more of these on the road, which is why you’ll see more signs like these around the area, encouraging motorists to watch for motorcycles.

Scott Hutson is the owner of Cycle Connection and has been riding for decades, and even though he’s never had an accident, he’s had numerous close calls.

“I’m glad we have a month like this that we can help push and help make people aware just to keep everyone safe cause all the bikers have families just like everybody in the car has families. So we do want to ride and have fun but we just want to be safe too,” said Hutson.

It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Chris Allen has been riding most of his life but hasn’t been as fortunate as Hutson.

“It was Main Street and 17th, some lady cut right in front of me, and I swerved to miss her and ended up hitting her and went down because she wasn’t paying attention, so it’s definitely good to pay attention to your surroundings, you know,” said Allen.

And if they do get involved in an accident, riders are more likely to be injured. Which is why Captain William Davis suggests they wear as much safety equipment as possible, including helmets even if the law no longer mandates it.

“Come to a complete stop, use your signals, be observant, don’t be on your phone, don’t be distracted. Do all those things because we want everyone to drive safe and get to were they’re going safety. Be on the lookout for more and more motorcycles as we move into the summer time,” said Captain Davis, Joplin Police Department.

Scott Hutson says it’s not unusual to see large groups of riders out this time of year, he says one of the reasons is safety.

“You see multiple headlights, you see a group coming and people are a lot more aware when there’s a group, but a lot of people like to ride by themselves so we do hope you pay attention and hope that everybody’s a little bit more aware that we’re out there,” Hutson said.

By the way, if you’d like a “Watch For Motorcycles” sign, Hutson says he has a limited amount of them free of charge.