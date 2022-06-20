JAY, Okla. — An Ottawa County woman accused of stealing almost $6,000 from an elderly Grove couple is now facing theft charges in Delaware County for stealing money from the same couple.

Jessica Louise Gibson, 42, of Miami, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with exploitation by a caretaker. A warrant has been issued for Gibson’s arrest.

She was charged in Ottawa County district court with exploitation by a caretaker and unauthorized use of a debit card.

Gibson was hired as a nurse and home health caregiver for Donald Manatrey and his wheelchair-bound wife, Patricia.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gibson is accused of using the Manatrey’s debit card to withdraw $203 cash from the Grand Lake Casino in April 2021,

In the Ottawa County case, Gibson is accused of using the couple’s debit card and spending $5,810.56, of which $1,503 was withdrawn at the Prairie Moon Casino.

She is due back in Ottawa County District Court on June 11, online court records show.