Warmup continues through Christmas









Mostly sunny skies are expected for today and Tuesday, with highs in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.

We’ll warm up to the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

It will become windy on Christmas Day, with southwesterly gusts allowing us to warm up to around 70 degrees.

We’ll cool down to the mid-50s for Christmas Eve but return right back to the mid-60s Sunday.

There is a small chance of a shower Sunday, but most locations should stay dry, and much of the Four States may stay dry for the remainder of 2021.

Have a great Monday!