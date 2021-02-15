Warming centers open in Four State area offer shelter, more

Ice crystals cover glass in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Falling temperatures replaced the weekend’s falling snow Monday as bitter cold and gusty winds swept across the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With the extreme winter conditions and temperatures hitting the single digits and below zero, locations around the Four State area are opening their doors to the public to stay warm.

Area churches and community centers are acting as warming centers for the homeless and those without power or heat. For this week, during the current more dangerous winter weather, these locations are providing free shelter, heat, food, water, and more.

In Joplin there are four locations acting as warming centers.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church — 2423 W 26th St, Joplin, MO 64804

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is open to anyone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but may stay open later if needed. They will offer hot coffee, water, snacks, blankets, and warm soup. St. Paul’s currently plans to stay open until Friday, February 19.

This warming center started out primarily for the homeless but has since developed into a warming center for anyone without power as well, as they said many are now losing power around the area. They said that if someone has no power to “come hang with us.”

Minnie Hackney Community Center — 110 S Main St, Joplin, MO 64802

Minnie Hackney Community Center is acting as an emergency warming shelter though Tuesday night, February 16.

They are located at 110 S Main St, Joplin, Mo 64802. Call (417) 499-1525 with any questions.

Byers Avenue United Methodist Church — 1730 Byers Ave., Joplin, MO 64804

Byers Avenue United Methodist Church has opened their Family Life Center as an overnight warming center, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. If anyone is looking for a warm place to stay, they are asked to go by the church between 7 to 8 p.m., as Byers Avenue is taking limited reservations due to COVID-19. They are also staffed with both male and female hosts.

Byers Avenue United Methodist Church is located at 1730 Byers Ave., Joplin, MO 64804. Call (417) 624-3647 with any questions.

Light at Joplin Church — 2501 E 20th St, Joplin, MO, 64804

Light at Joplin Church is open as a warming center 5 to 7 p.m. through Tuesday night, February 16. Everyone is welcome and they will serve hot soup and coffee. They said they have plenty of room, with ability to social distance. They encourage those in need of shelter to “come enjoy the warmth.”

Light at Joplin Church is located at 2501 E 20th St, Joplin, MO, 64804. Call (417) 553-2835 with any questions.

Lamar has one location set up as a warming center.

Lamar Memorial Hall — 1104 Broadway St, Lamar, MO 64759

Lamar Memorial Hall is acting as a warming center for anyone needing shelter out of the cold. They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They are located at 1104 Broadway St, Lamar, MO 64759. Call (417) 682-5554 with any questions.

In Miami there is one location providing a warming center.

New Hope Christian Church — 2221 Rockdale Rd., Miami, OK 74354

New Hope Christian Church has opened a convention room and their bathrooms as a warming center for the homeless and those without power. They said it is a place where anyone may sleep and stay warm during these cold temperatures. New Hope recently received donations of food, drinks, bedding supplies, blankets, and more to offer to those at the warming center.

New Hope Christian Church is located at 2221 Rockdale Rd., Miami, OK 74354. Call (918) 540-3688 with any questions.

Other warming centers may also be available, as according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services most towns’ and cities’ public libraries and senior centers may act as warming centers.