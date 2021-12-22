WANTED: Son of Ft. Scott double homicide victims a POI

BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Ft. Scott PD are investigating after two were found shot in their home Tuesday night.

Ft. Scott PD arrived at 402 Main St. in Ft. Scott around 7:40 PM to find a woman, 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell, dead from a gunshot wound and 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman also deceased at the scene.

The victims’ son, 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell, of Ft. Scott, is considered a POI in this case and wanted for questioning.

Booking photo of Mitchell

Mitchell in plain clothes

Mitchel is a white male, around 5’7″ in height, and weighs approximately 160lbs. He is described as having blond hair and blue eyes and last seen wearing blue jeans, a Carhartt-style coat, and a baseball cap.

This investigation remains ongoing and the public is asked to call their local law enforcement office should they have any tips on the whereabouts of Mitchell.