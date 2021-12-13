WANTED: Miami PD searching for shooting suspect

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami police are searching for a suspected shooter.

Early Sunday afternoon, officers with MPD responded to a house at 26 H SE for reports of a shooting. At the scene officers found Kenneth Crane suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Crane was transported to a Joplin hospital for treatment.

The shooter was identified as Daniel Zajicek. Zajicek fled the scene on a 20″ red/pink BMX style bike and is at large. He is identified as a white male, about 5’10” in height, and 170lbs:

Daniel Zajicek

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation. If you have information on this incident you are urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (918) 542-5585.