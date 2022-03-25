PARSONS, Mo. — A foot chase in Parsons Thursday resulted in the arrest of a man wanted by Parsons Police since January thanks to an anonymous tip.

With information received from their tip line, officers with the Parsons Police Department organized an arrest for 36-year-old Jason Anderson-Moseley who was to arrive at a residence in Parsons that afternoon.

Around 5:00 PM, as described in the tip, Anderson-Moseley exited his SUV at the specified location and prepared to enter. He was met by waiting officers who brought him into custody after a short foot chase.

Inside the Anderson-Moseley’s Chevy Equinox police found narcotics, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of:

(2x) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sales and Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer

Parsons Municipal Warrant for Failure to Appear

In addition to these, a separate case filed against Anderson-Moseley from an originating arrest adds multiple counts of Aggravated Failure to Register and Failure to Register (Felonies).

Anderson-Moseley was wanted for a January incident where he evaded police by diving out of his moving vehicle which then collided with three other civilian cars causing damage.

“[T]his was a successful arrest bringing a felon to justice. I want to thank officers Shirk and Johnson for a job well done. This arrest wouldn’t have been possible without the help of an anonymous citizen and our partnership with the community. See It, Hear It, Report It, is successful in our community. The police department is thankful to the dedication of our citizens and their steadfast moral standards,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.