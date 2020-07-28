Wanted Man Captured; Newton CO Property Search Locates Body

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Newton County resident is in police custody following a multi-agency search warrant operation near the Tri-State line.

Around 8:00 A.M Tuesday morning SWAT teams were spotted moving south of Joplin into Newton County. Along with the Joplin Police Department and ODET (Ozark Drug Enforcement Team), the agencies worked in conjunction to serve a search warrant at 3517 Cherry Rd. in Newton County.

At the scene, law enforcement was met with gunfire from the residence, prompting officers to retreat and secure the area. Around 10:15 A.M., authorities used a flash bang and gas to remove the resident.

Responding authorities along with the Newton County Sheriff’s Officer were able to remove wanted man, Freddie Tilton, from the home.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings says a deceased individual was located on the property, but are waiting for a search warrant before extending their search into the residence.

No SWAT or local law enforcement members were injured in the operation.

Tilton is facing multiple charges at the moment.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Joplin News First – Multi-agency SWAT operation nets wanted man; Body discovered on property being searched