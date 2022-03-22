PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month.

David Lamont Young III booking photo from an earlier date. Courtesy: Parsons Police Department

David Lamont Young III, 26, was originally a POI in a March 5th shooting that took place just outside Somewhere Else Bar in Parsons. Now, Parsons investigators have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Lamont following an extensive investigation.

According to police investigators, video and statements from witnesses describe a heated argument that spilled into the parking lot of the bar and erupted into a large fight. The escalation led to multiple gunshots being fired before police arrived where they found 42-year-old Tyrone Mayweather, from Kansas City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mayweather still remains under medical care at an undisclosed location.

The felony arrest warrant for Young, which extends to the entire country for inter-state extradition, is for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and one count for Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If you see Young or may have a lead to his whereabouts, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.