WANTED: Man suspected of assault with a weapon near Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are asking for help in locating a man they say assaulted two people with a weapon early Friday morning.

Deputies with the department were dispatched to an area east of Carthage near the intersection of CR 118 and Jolt Ln. At the scene they learned a man assaulted two people by use of a weapon, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Bryan Gomez-Perez

The man, 19 year-old Bryan Gomez-Perez, has not yet been located and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, black jeans with a flower pattern on them.

The sheriff’s office ask that you not approach Gomez-Perez, but instead contact them at (417) 625-4331 or dial 911.