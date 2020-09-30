Walmart reimagining store design amid pandemic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart unveiled a new store look on Wednesday with a focus on a “digitally-enabled shopping experience,” the Bentonville-based retailer announced on its corporate blog.

According to a company spokesperson, the redesign will include:

Updated Walmart signage reflecting the Walmart app icon

Bold, dimensional typeface spotlighting sections

Clean, colorful signage encouraging app use

Self-checkout kiosks as well as contactless payment solutions (i.e. Walmart Pay)

The changes will roll out to 200 Supercenters this fiscal year and nearly 1000 stores by the next fiscal year.

The company shared video of a Walmart store in Elm Springs, Arkansas as an example of its new design.

The retail giant says the redesign was inspired by airport wayfinding systems “as best-in-class examples of how to navigate large groups of people.”

The updated signage reflecting the company’s app icon is intended to encourage customers to download and use the Walmart app while they shop, according to Janey Whiteside, EVP and chief customer officer of Walmart U.S.

Throughout the store, bold typeface will display store sections like SEAFOOD, BEEF, and DAIRY, while aisles will feature letter and number combinations to “guide customers from phone to product.”

“By creating a system that acknowledges our app navigation from beginning to end, we create an optimized omni experience for both customers and associates,” the company said in its release.

Stores will include self-checkout kiosks as well as contactless payment options, including Walmart Pay. Select locations will also have Scan & Go, which allows customers to check-out via phone.

The new concept will also be rolled out in select Health Centers and Neighborhood Markets, according to a company spokesperson.