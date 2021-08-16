Walmart Donates School Supplies To McDonald Co. High School

Students at McDonald County High School don’t need to worry about purchasing school supplies this year.

Walmart is donating school supplies to the high school to help kids succeed this year. Everything but backpacks will be provided for every student.

The corporation had an oversupply of school materials. They say it’s because many kids have switched to online learning during the pandemic.

One of the alumni of our school district works at Walmart, and his mom is tied into our school here and that’s how they found out about it, and that’s how they helped us out. Ken Schutten, McDonald County schools media specialist

Shutten also adds that while this might not be a big deal to everyone, as long as it benefits one kid, it makes it all worth it.