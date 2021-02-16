Walmart closes several stores due to winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. – Walmart has created a map to show which Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide are closed and could be closing due to winter weather.

As of 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, there are no closed Walmart locations in the Ozarks. There are a few in Northwest Arkansas.

Red dots show locations currently closed; that number is 89 stores.

“We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so. We pay close attention and follow local and/or state guidance,” Walmart said on its website.