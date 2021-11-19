Walmart Announces Black Friday Deals

Joplin, MO- Walmart has released details for their Black Friday Deals for Days event. Walmart executives say that customers can take advantage of the deals online beginning November 22 at 7pm, and continue through 5am Friday, November 26th at walmart.com

Some of the special deals include:

Xbox Series S Console for $299

Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)

Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Cart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)

onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)

PowerXL 12-Qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)

Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)

iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)

Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50

Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)

4’ Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)

SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.