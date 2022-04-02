JOPLIN, Mo. — Spring is in the air, and it’s also the season of fitness for one local community.

Healthy Joplin kicked off its walking group initiative with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Mercy Park Saturday.

The event was a collaboration between One Joplin, and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Currently the initiative contains eight walking groups made up of members and businesses around the community.

“It’s a great way just to get out there and meet people. We found that after the pandemic, sometimes people are hesitant to go to networking things that might be an opportunity to meet people outside your normal circle of friends, and this is a safe way to get outside, to meet new people and just have fun. You’ll see little kids here today, you’ll see senior citizens and this is a really fun thing,” says Nicole Brown, One Joplin Exec. Director.

“We’re really just trying to get the word out about joining a walking group or if you want to create a walking group, we’d be happy to help you do it as well,” says Kayla Carter, Healthy Joplin Co-Chair.

According to Healthy Joplin, walking for just 30 minutes a day can help control blood sugar, boost immunity and prevent heart disease.

To join or start a walking group, you can visit Healthy Joplin’s website.