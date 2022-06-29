PITTSBURG, Kans. — Summers are wacky in Pittsburg.

Wacky Wednesday takes place every week during the summer at the Crawford County Historical Museum in Pittsburg. Each one is based on a different topic related to the area’s history.

Today, the kids got to learn about pollinators and different flowers. They even got a look at the museum’s recently installed pollinator garden.

“This is what makes the museum come alive when you have the kids come out here, and their parents or grandparents or babysitters or older siblings that bring them out here,” said Amanda Minton, Crawford County Historical Museum Exec. Dir.

“We’ve been coming every Wednesday since last summer. we love it,” said Shara Wood, Participant.

“We get to make something every time we come here,” said Zarrah Wood, Participant.

Next week’s Wacky Wednesday will highlight the history of local coal mines.

Registration can be done online here.