NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County Republicans get the chance tonight (5/17) to meet several of the candidates on the ballot for the August primary election.

A “Candidate Fair” in Neosho was put on by the Newton County Republican Central Committee.

It gave voters some one-on-one time with the candidates running for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District seat, Missouri State Auditor, Newton County Auditor and Newton County Presiding Commissioner.

Nick Myers, Chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee said this particular style of a “meet-and-greet” allows the voters to get to know their candidates, while the candidates get to know their voters.

“We wanted each voting resident to be able to ask a specific question, whether it’s broad or very tiny, you know, whatever their concern may be, this is their opportunity to talk to the candidates,” said Myers.

