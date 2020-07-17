Volunteers Working on Schools Through Project Partnership

The following is a release from Joplin Schools:

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th, volunteers from James River Church will be providing renovations to schools in Joplin. They will be working on projects at Royal Heights Elementary, Stapleton Elementary, Irving Elementary and Joplin Early Childhood in Joplin.

It’s a part of James River Church’s “Project Partnership,” an annual community partnership between schools in Southwest Missouri and James River Church. This is the 22nd year for the event, which was created to make a difference in the community by assisting local school systems with projects that may not be included in regular maintenance schedules or budgets, and the 2nd year this has occurred in Joplin.

James River Church says they see Project Partnership as an opportunity to give back to those who have given so much of their time, talent, energy, and resource to the education and betterment of the greater Springfield and Joplin areas.

For more information, you can call the church at 417-581-5433 or visit jamesriver.church