JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin School District’s transportation department will soon welcome an influx of volunteers from James River Church on Saturday, June 25th, as part of the church’s annual “Project

Partnership.”

During this event, crews from the church will clean and sanitize every bus in the Joplin Schools fleet.

With more than 70 district buses needing to be cleaned up in preparation for the coming school

year, the work is expected to take volunteers several hours to complete, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Junge Stadium.

“As a district we are very appreciative for this local partnership with James River Church. This event

has made an impact on the community and Joplin Schools for several years,” said Matt Harding, Joplin Schools incoming Assistant Superintendent of Operations.

Representatives from James River Church noted that Project Partnership was created to make

a difference in the community by assisting local school systems with projects that may not be

included in regular maintenance schedules or budgets.

This is the 24th year for the event in Southwest Missouri.

More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to participate in Joplin, Webb City and Springfield, as well as through virtual events nationwide and internationally.

“We see this as an opportunity to give back to those who have given so much of their time, talent, energy, and resources to the education and betterment of the greater Springfield and Joplin areas,” said Justin Jahanshir, pastor at James River Church’s Joplin campus.