Volunteers team up to tackle Joplin/Webb City parks cleanup

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Sunday, September 12, 43 volunteers teamed up to pick up trash at five local parks: Landreth, Cunningham, Parr Hill, Ewert and Hatton.

Meeting at Landreth Park to sign in before dispersing, volunteers geared up with gloves, reused bags and mesh bags for recyclables provided by Wildcat Glades, then set out to remove litter from their assigned park. The event even offered drinks and the makings for s’mores to attendees.

The reason for the cleanup was simple: to give back to the community in an easy, yet effective way. Event organizer Daniel Rangel aims to encourage community members to join the effort to beautify the area’s parks, while creating dialogue.

“Our mission is to start a conversation about our civil responsibilities to our community. We can prevent our parks from being ridden with trash, it just takes dedicated members of our towns to step up and help out,” said Rangel.

Rangel hopes to organize a parks cleanup event bimonthly, but can’t do it without the help of volunteers and local businesses.

“We appreciate all the support from members of our community and businesses. We hope to use it as momentum to continue something like this,” he said.

Webb City Florist & Greenhouse, Allied Refrigeration & Restaurant Supply, El Loco Taco, JoMo Nutritrion, Just A Taste, Graham Packaging and Shango Missouri were sponsors of the parks cleanup.

For more information about how to get involved, email Rangel at daniel@socialcolormarketing.com.