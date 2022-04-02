JOPLIN, Mo. — A dozen volunteers spent the morning picking up trash in downtown Joplin.

This morning the Downtown Joplin Alliance held its first clean team volunteer event of the month.

The group walked up and down wall avenue near third and fourth street picking up garbage.

“Our mission is economic development through historic preservation. So a big part of that has to do with making sure this area is clean, you know. If you want to push for new businesses to come down here and open up new stores people to come down and want to shop having a clean environment for them to do that is a big step,” said Luke Gibson, Downtown Joplin Alliance Board Member.

The next cleanup day will be April 19.