JOPLIN, Mo. — A local historic cemetery is on the look out for some helping hands.

“Peace Church Cemetery” in Joplin is looking for some volunteers to help clean up. Cemetery staff have been working to completely reopen the grounds for the public to visit during the day, but it’s required some work.

The cemetery itself dates back to before the 1840s. The staff is now offering tours to showcase its entire history, including burial sites of veterans from the Civil War and the Battle of Carthage.

“This is one of the ones that has a very long, historical value of this area. And so, we wanted to bring it to life again,” said Jim Beeler, Caretaker, Peace Church Cemetery.

The next volunteer clean up work day is Saturday, October 29th, from 8 a.m until 12 p.m. It is the last clean up day until next spring.

For more information on tours and clean up days for volunteers, you can visit the cemetery’s Facebook page, here.