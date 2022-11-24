JOPLIN, Mo. — A Thanksgiving tradition continued for a Joplin organization. Every year, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties prepares a free Thanksgiving meal for the community. Families and local businesses donate turkeys and other food items year-round to help continue the tradition.

Volunteers from Shiloh Baptist Church, St. Peters Church, and other community members helped deliver, prepare, and serve the food.

“So the to-go meals are for those who are homebound. They can’t get out, they can’t be able to make it up here to our Thanksgiving Day meal. And so we’ll have our Thanksgiving Day meal here for our in-house service between 12 and one today. So for families that can’t be, don’t have a happy Thanksgiving, or aren’t able to have a family or are able to afford Thanksgiving, we’ll have a hot Thanksgiving meal available for them,” said Nathan Hicks, Volunteer Coordinator.

Plans are in the works for the Salvation Army to host the same event on Christmas Day.