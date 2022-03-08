JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers put the finishing touches on a repair project today in Joplin.

The Joplin Trails Coalition worked on a dip in Frisco Trail just north of Zora. Volunteers filled the dip, then covered it with gravel and smoothed the area over to keep it safe for cyclists.

Coalition President Bob Herbst says he likes the opportunity to give back to the community.

“It just contributes to the liveability of a community. Provides a place for people to exercise, not you know worry about getting hit by cars,” said Herbst.

The repairs were covered entirely by donations.