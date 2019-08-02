Volunteers Bag the Trash, Boat the Trash & Trash the Trash

(NEWTON Co.) — Shoal Creek — Volunteers from the Joplin Outdoors and Wildcat Glades Friends Group have spent numerous hours this week cleaning up trash along the cliffs of Shoal Creek. The area on the west side of the creek, just below Mother Nature’s Crack.

Friday was the culmination of that clean-up as Newton County Rescue & Recovery volunteered to boat the garbage to the boat ramp, where then it was loaded onto a city of Joplin garbage truck.

“People just come to the walking trails and throw their garbage off of the cliff. Water bottles, clothes, food wrappers was a lot of it,” one volunteer told us.

In our live video you see bags and bags of garbage. Even parts of a recliner, a bed mattress? And you also see the dedicated volunteers.

It took about 12 volunteers working 12 – 15 hours. Then loading up three boat loads to get it to a waiting garbage truck.

“I want to give a shout out to Clark and Julia! She wanted to help last week. However, after finding out she needed to start chemo immediately, she was unable to join us. [Wednesday] she was determined to start her treatments off by doing something positive. So they finished cleaning the trash! I’m so proud of our great community working together!” Kenneth Bogle, Joplin Outdoors

Kenneth also thanks all the volunteers, Wildcat Glades Friends Group, Newton County Rescue and Recovery and the Missouri Stream Team who help with the reusable bags.

The Missouri Stream Team was formed in 1989. On the reusable bags they state some important facts!

The State of Missouri has over 123,000 miles of streams

There are more than 6,100 caves in Missouri, making Missouri “The Cave State”

The Missouri River is the longest river int he nation at 2,341 miles

Millions of people get their drinking water from the Missouri River

Up to 65% of drinking water in the U.S. comes from rivers and streams

“Everyone should get involved in protecting our streams and rivers. We all have a joint interest since we use the water for our lives. Throwing trash and garbage into them is irresponsible,” Bogle states.

