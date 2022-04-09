JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit organization is making it safer for Joplin residents to get around.

Today the “North Heights Neighborhood Group” spent the morning restoring part of an old brick sidewalk near West D street and North Pearl Avenue.

The group of volunteers fixed uneven sidewalks by pulling out all the bricks and leveling the dirt and re-laying the bricks.

“Some of it are the original brick that dates back to the 1890s. Technically its supposed to be something the property owners responsibility to repair, but its a community asset that affects everyone. So we want places that people can walk and push their strollers and kids can ride their tricycles. And people can get out in wheelchairs and whatever mobility devices they have and get around the neighborhood safely,” Zachary Spiering, Organizer.

The group plans on holding more work days in the future.