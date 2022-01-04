Vision Carthage grant program ready to assist with façade makeovers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After some delay, a civic organization is getting ready to help downtown businesses improve the outward appearance of their facilities.

Vision Carthage had hoped to have a façade improvement program for businesses in the historic downtown area up and running last year. But due to a number of factors, that never happened.

Abi Almandinger, the executive Cirector of Vision Carthage says it is going to starting soon.

“And so that’s actually a grant program you can apply for through Vision Carthage, it’s a 50-50 match so the property owner or business owner in downtown specifically in our historic district um can apply for some improvements,” said Almandinger.

She says now is a good time for business owners on the square, or just two blocks off of it to contact Vision Carthage to learn more about the program and what improvements are eligible for the matching grant.

You can find a link to Vision Carthage’s webpage here,

and their Facebook page.