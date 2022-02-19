CARTHAGE, Mo. — Vinyl record vendors from across the four states were selling rare finds in one place.

30 dealers were at Carthage Memorial Hall today for the “4 State Record Show.”

Organizers says they are seeing more people interested in the shows.

“I think the unique thing about this is it gives shoppers a chance to get out and see some things that they might not find at the flea market or the stores that they’re used to going to. It’s just a chance to view what people have for sale from Texas or Springfield or Kansas City that they may not get the chance to see otherwise,” said Lynn Brennfoerder, Cohost of 4 State Record Show.

The next show will be held at Carthage Memorial Hall on July 30.