KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported.

The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum.

Kenneth Turner, 62, of Vinita, was the driver of the second vehicle, a 2011 Ford Econoline Van. He refused treatment, the patrol said. His passenger, Carson Wiley, 32, of Vinita was admitted to Mercy Hospital in fair condition with leg injuries.

Both vehicles were southbound on OK-82 when Turner’s vehicle slowed to turn eastbound onto OK-85 and was rear-ended by Durham’s vehicle, the patrol said.